Olympic: Nigeria’s Medal Hopeful List Out

Nigeria’s Elizabeth Anyanacho has lost out to double Olympic medallist and former world champion, Nur Tartar of Turkey in the female-67 kilogramme Tae-Kwon-Do event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tartar, who edged out Anyanacho 12-7, used her Olympic and world experience to capitalize on the inexperience of her Nigerian counterpart.

Anyanacho will have to wait to see if tartar makes it to the Finalsto be eligible to fight for a conciliatory bronze medal.

