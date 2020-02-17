Olubadan In Council Indicts Olubadan

The olubadan-in-council has said it has powers to dethrone the Olubadan of Ibadan

The council, comprising high class chiefs promoted to beaded crown obas by the Ajimobi administration accuses the Olubadan of desecrating the throne

In a statement, they accuses the Olubadan of adopting cash-and-carry policy in award for traditional titles

Among other allegations, the council accuses the Olubadan of collecting n30 million for a traditional chief, without considering the antecedents and contributions of the family of the beneficiaries to the development of Ibadan land

The council rebukes those backing the Olubadan to banish them from Ibadan that they are ignorant of the tradition which vested it with powers to install and dethrone the Olubadan.

 

