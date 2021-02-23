Okorocha In Police Net For Invading Sealed Property

Former Governor Rochas Okorocha has been arrested by the police for leading hoodlums to unseal the royal palm estate, purportedly owned by his wife

The estate had been seized by the Imo State government, on the ground that it was built with the state fund while he was in office, as the state government

Okorocha, accompanied by his son in law, Uche Nwosu and some of his former aides, overpowered the security details posted to secure the seized estate

Two persons were feared dead and others injured during the fighting between the former governor’s team and the security officers guarding the seized estate

The State Commissioner for Land, Eyinaya Onuegbo said the estate was sealed in line with the Imo state gazette on the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the recovery of land other related items of the state government

