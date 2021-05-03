Ohanaeze Invites Pro-Biafra Groups To Peace Talks

The Ndigbo apex socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has invited pro-biafra groups to a peace talk to restore peace to the south east region

Those invited, included the Eastern Security Network, Biafra National Guard, Biafra Zionist Movement and The Movement For The Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not invited to the proposed peace initiative

National publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Chidozie Ogbonna, in a statement says that a peace and reconciliation committee had been inaugurated to drive the peace process

According to him, fifty members of the reconciliation committee are drafted from members of the national assembly, ministers, top traditional rulers, business sector and cleric of Ndigbo extraction according to him, the committee has started consultations with stakeholders and leaders across the region , the country and the diaspora

