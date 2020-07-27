Ogun’s Fleeing Teenage Robbers Nabbed in Kogi

Two fleeing members of a teenage highway robbery gang who waylaid motorists last July 17, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun state, have been arrested in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital

They were picked up by a team of Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) from Ogun state led by Chief Superitendent Tijani Mohammed

The SARS team had tracked the suspects who escaped arrest during the July 17 robbery operation at Alapako axis of the expressway, to Kogi state, where they fled to, and effected their arrest last Friday

The suspects, Yinusa Isah and Ibrahim Mohammed, had escaped into the bush on sighting SARS team from the Owode Egba police division, during the robbery operation

Three of the suspected teenage robbers, who blocked the highway and dispossesed two persons in a bus of N545,000 and a phone, were arrested on the spot

Spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says the SARS team had headed for Lokoja, following the interrogation of the arrested three suspects

The new state police commissioner, Edwards Ajogun has ordered police to comb the stretch of Alapako axis of the expressway to clear it of criminal elements

He also orders a 24 hour physical presence of armed policemen on the expressway to protect motorists from criminals.

