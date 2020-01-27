Ogun Worried Over Farming And Permanent Structures In Forest Reserve

Ogun state government has expressed concern over the unapproved farming and erection of permanent structures in its forest reserves in the state.

The practice, according to the forestry commissioner, Honorable Tunji Akinosi, is more prevalent in forest reserves in areas j-one, j-two, j-three and four in the Ijebu east local government area.

The commissioner spoke on the illegal practice while addressing members of the Ijebu Ode plank sellers association in his office in Abeokuta.

He said that land in the forest reserves were not for farming or farm settlements.

According to him, the state government intends to end the illegal practices where people encroached on land in the forest reserves and deliberately destroy several hectares of trees planted for illegal cocoa and cash crop farms and buildings.

 

