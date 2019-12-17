Ogun Workers Start Warning Strike on Thursday

Organized labour in Ogun State has directed workers to embark on a two day warning strike on Thursday and Friday, to protest the failure of the state government, to constitute a committee to negotiate the new national minimum wage.

In a strike notice sent to the state government, the workers will embark on an indefinite strike as from January 2, if the new wage implementation is not concluded before December 31.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting of labour leaders in Abeokuta, at the end of which a communique was issued.

The communique was signed by the chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress in the state, Emmanuel Bankole, his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Fajobi Olubunmi, as well as the chairman of the state joint public service negotiating council, Folorunso Olanrewaju.

Bankole reading the communique to newsmen after the meeting, says they took the decision after the state government fails.

To respond to any of the five letters they sent to it requesting for the setting up of a joint committee to negotiate the new wage.

The NLC chairman also refutes claims by government that the new wage is accommodated in the 2020 budget.

