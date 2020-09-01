Ogun Workers Issue Strike Threat over New Pensions Law

Civil servants in Ogun State have issued a seven day deadline to governor Dapo Abiodun to withdraw the new pensions reform law 2020 passed by the state house of assembly last week.

The civil servants warn that they will embark on a strike if the new law is not reversed within the seven day deadline.

The state chairman of joint public service negotiating council, Folorunsho Olarenwaju, issuing the threat at a news conference in Abeokuta, described the new pension law 2020 as unconstitutional.

The pension’s reform law of 2006, according to him, was replaced with the new law without the input of civil servants or pensioners.

He explained that the new pension reform law 2020 stipulates that civil servants, who retired from state and Local Governments, and those who retired from June 30, 2014, will be compulsorily enrolled into the new contributory pension scheme.

According to the chairman, the law was passed by the state house of assembly less than 48 hours after the state government submitted the bill on the proposed law to them for consideration and approval.

