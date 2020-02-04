Ogun Welcomes Okada Influx From Lagos

Ogun state government says it is ready to accommodate the recent influx of Okada banned from parts of Lagos metropolis
Ogun state caretaker committee on transportation says it has noticed the sudden influx of the Okadas into Ijebu Ode, Sagamu, Ibafo, Mowe, Ojodu Berger, Alagbole, Akute, and Sango Ota
The committee chairman, Femi Adeniyi addressing a news conference in Abeokuta, cautions people in the state against opposing the influx, adding that doing so will violate the freedom of movement as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution
Besides, Adeniyi explains that the Okada influx will raise the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) as their operators will pay dues to the coffer of the state government.
He, however, says that the state government will not allow bad elements among them to compromise the security of the state.
