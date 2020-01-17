Ogun Warns Land Grabbers

Ogun State Government has read a riot act to land grabbers and communities aiding them in forceful entrance into other people’s landed properties in the state.

The State Government says it is worried over the activities of the land grabbers in the Owode-Egba axis of the state.

Urban and physical planning commissioner, Tunji Odunlami, issues the warning says the state government could no longer tolerate the land grabbers.

Odunlami says the state government will strictly enforce the land grabbing law enacted to tackle forceful invasion of landed properties by hoodlums who often unleashed violence on the property owners.

The land grabbing law stipulates penalties ranging from a 25 year jail term to death for those convicted of land grabbing.

