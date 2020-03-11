Ogun Traditionalists Oppose Bill On Obas Installation And Burial Rites

Traditional worshipers association of Ogun State has condemned a bill seeking to empower traditional rulers to determine their mode of installation and burial, now before the state House of Assembly.

Members of the association threaten to stage a mass peaceful white protest across the state as a warning signal, following which they will approach courts if the assembly goes ahead and pass the bill.

The Ogun State traditional rulers (installation and burial rites) 2020 which passed second reading in the house on Tuesday, last week, seeks to abolish traditional rites in the installation and burial of traditional rulers in the state.

Co-ordinator of the association, Oluwo Fasola Faniyi speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, cautions the lawmakers against passing the bill.

According to him, the bill if passed will infringe on the fundamental rights, freedom of religion, association, thoughts and conscience.

He also says the bill will create a deficiency in the traditional institution that will remain impossible to correct, while calling on the state government to stop the passage of the bill to maintain peace and order in the state..

