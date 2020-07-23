Ogun to Start Enforcing Land Use Charge on Property Owners

Ogun state government says it is ready to start enforcing the payment of land use and amenities charges on all property owners across the state.

Those who fall under the charge’s net, are industrial, commercial and residential property owners.

Permanent secretary, Hassan Adekunle, who made this known to newsmen in his office in Abeokuta, says the initiative is aimed at boosting internally generated revenue for the socio-economic development of the state.

Adekunle says the distribution of land use and amenities charge bill is about to begin to property owners in the state.

According to him, the non-payment of the charges, will result in the confiscation of properties of defaulters, after the state government obtains a seal order from courts, after filing of charges against defaulters.

Properties sealed by courts ‘order, according to him, will not be re-open until the payment of all the outstanding charges, including taxes, penalties and administrative charges are paid into government coffers

