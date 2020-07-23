Ogun to Start Enforcing Land Use Charge on Property Owners

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , GOVERNANCE, NEWS, 0

Ogun state government says it is ready to start enforcing the payment of land use and amenities charges on all property owners across the state.

Those who fall under the charge’s net, are industrial, commercial and residential property owners.

Permanent secretary, Hassan Adekunle, who made this known to newsmen in his office in Abeokuta, says the initiative is aimed at boosting internally generated revenue for the socio-economic development of the state.

Adekunle says the distribution of land use and amenities charge bill is about to begin to property owners in the state.

According to him, the non-payment of the charges, will result in the confiscation of properties of defaulters, after the state government obtains a seal order from courts, after filing of charges against defaulters.

Properties sealed by courts ‘order, according to him, will not be re-open until the payment of all the outstanding charges, including taxes, penalties and administrative charges are paid into government  coffers

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
July 2020
SMTWTFS
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account