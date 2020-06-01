Ogun to Revive Olokola FTZ and Deep Sea Port Projects

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State says his administration is revisiting the abandoned Olokola free trade zone and deep seaport projects at Ijebu waterside
According to him, there is a vote in the 2020 budget to revive the projects
The project, conceived by the Obasanjo administration, is a tripartite venture between Ogun, Ondo and Federal Government, which also include the abandoned Olokola liquefied natural gas plant project
Abiodun speaking in his first year in office anniversary interview, says his administration is taking ownership of the involvement of African development bank in the projects
He adds that his administration will also take over the ownership of the feasibility study of the proposed deep seaport project
He says that the proposed free trade zone and deep seaport will be connected with the hinterland of the state, and site a dry port within 20-kilometre radius.