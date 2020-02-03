Ogun To Regenrate Abeokuta, I-Ode And Ilaro

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has promised that Abeokuta, the state capital and major towns in the state, are to be regenerated in a sustainable level.

The other towns to benefit from the proposed regeneration programme are Ijebu Ode, Sagamu and Ilaro

The governor, speaking on the programme while receiving the French ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquier at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, described them as old towns.

And that after their regeneration, the towns would be provided with efficient waste management, clean energy and water supply.

 

