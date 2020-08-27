Ogun to Introduce Bus Rapid Transport Services

Ogun state government says it plans to introduce the bus rapid transport (BRT) services in the state

The proposed BRT service will start between Ota, Mowe, Ibafo and Lagos metropolis

Transportation commissioner, engineer Gbenga Dairo, announced the project in Abeokuta at stakeholders’ meeting organized by the future cities of Nigeria in collaboration with Ogun state government

Dairo explains that BRT service will later be introduced in Ijebu Ode, Sagamu, Ilaro, Ogijo, Akute, and Agbara

The commissioner also says that the state government is working with the organized private sector to begin ‘park-and-ride services on the Mowe-Ibafo corridor, to facilitate the movement of residents from inner parts of the axis to the Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The team lead, Abeokuta transport intervention, Doctor George Banjo says that his team has developed a policy that will improve public transport in Nigeria.

