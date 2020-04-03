Ogun To Distribute Relief Package For Covid 19 Lockdown

Ogun state government is to begin the distribution of relief packages to cushion the effects of the Covid 19 lockdown, scheduled to take off on Saturday in the state.

Each of the packages, including food items and hand sanitizer, is expected to sustain a household for the 14-days lockdown.

Five hundred thousand households, with an average of four persons each, are to benefit from the mass distribution of the Covid-19 stimulus package.

The distribution exercise will begin on Saturday.

Governor Dapo Abiodun met with the transition committee chairmen of the state’s 20 local governments on Wednesday night, to finalise details of the distribution.

The governor assures that the items will be distributed without considering the political or religious affiliation of likely beneficiaries.

