Ogun To Build N3.5 Billion New General Hospitals

Ogun state is to build four new general hospitals in 2020, to enable more people have access to secondary health facilities.

N3.5 billion is voted in the 2020 budget for the hospital projects that will be sited in Abeokuta, Ijebu ode, Itori and Mowe Ibafo.

Permanent secretary in the state hospital management board, Doctor Nafiu Aigoro, made this known, while defending the n6.4 billion capital expenditure of the board in the proposed 2020 budget before the state house of assembly.

He adds that n1 billion is also voted in the proposed budget for the existing 41 general hospitals, and n508 million for the procurement of medical equipment.

The permanent secretary told the finance and appropriation committee of the assembly that new hospitals are needed in the state to enable more people access secondary health facilities, particularly in Mowe-Ibafo which has no public hospital.###

