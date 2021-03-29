Ogun To Allocate More Fund To Complete Lafenwa-Ayetoro Road -Project

Ogun State government is to allocate more funds for the completion of the 53 kilometre Abeokuta-Lafenwa-Ayetoro expressway project

Governor Dapo Abiodun announced this during an inspection of some of the ongoing road projects in Abeokuta metropolis, not completed by the Amosun Admnistration before leaving office

The road projects are the Lafenwa-Ayetoro, Panseke-Adigbe and Oke Lantoro-Elite

The governor, while inspecting the Lafenwa-Ayetoro road project expressed displeasure at the slow pace of work by the contractor, who blamed it on the terrain of the road

Abiodun told the contractor handling the road project, China Engineering Construction Corporation (CEEC), that it will be invited this week for a review of the cost of the contract

He says that, the Amosun administration ought to have committed adequate resources for its completion the project, considering its strategic importance, as the link between Ogun Centre and Ogun West

The governor also approved the extension of the ongoing Panseke-Adigbe road project by 1.5 kilometres, and will be completed before the end of may

According to the governor, the extension of the road project by 1.5 kilometres is to solve the perennial flooding and submerging of Opako culvert in the area

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Abiodun Fingers Amosun On N15.8bn Ogun Road Projects

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter