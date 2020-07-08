Ogun Teachers List Demand for Schools Re-Opening

Teachers in Ogun State have presented a list of demands to the state government, before schools could re-open in the state, amidst the rising cases of Covid-19.

The state chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Titilope Adebanjo says, the list was forwarded to the state government on Monday.

Adebanjo speaking on a RockcityFM programme: ‘Daybreak show’ on Tuesday says no deadline was issued to the state government to meet the demands.

The list of demands, according to him, include the fumigation of schools, provision of infrared thermometer for measuring the temperature of students and teachers.

Other demands are the provision of running water and soap in schools for washing of hands and hand sanitizers.

Adebanjo also says that health workers must be on standby within a one-kilometre radius of every school, to attend to urgent cases of likely Covid-19 cases, as well as training of teachers on the use of thermometers.

The n.u.t also insists that parents must provide face masks for students.

