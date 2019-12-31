Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has signed Ogun State 2020 budget bill into law with a promise to implement it to the letter.

The governor promises that none of the projects earmarked for execution in the budget will be abandoned or half completed.

Abiodun signed the budget bill (Ogun State 2020 budget bill) at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, with members of the assembly and top government officials, including the head of civil service and secretary to the state government in attendance.

In implementing the budget, the governor says that his administration will follow its vision of providing a quality government and ensure that he leaves the state better then he met it.

He adds that youths will be accorded priority and public-private partnership in the implementation of the budget.

The n449.9 billion budget bill that the governor presented to the state assembly last December 3, includes the capital expenditure of n271.2 billion, and a recurrent expenditure of n152.7 billion.

You Can Also Read About Buhari Signs 2020 Appropriation Budget Bill

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter