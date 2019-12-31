Abiodun Signs Ogun State 2020 Budget, Promises Detailed Implementation

Home Abiodun Signs Ogun State 2020 Budget, Promises Detailed Implementation

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Ogun State 2020 Budget

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has signed Ogun State 2020 budget bill into law with a promise to implement it to the letter.

The governor promises that none of the projects earmarked for execution in the budget will be abandoned or half completed.

Abiodun signed the budget bill (Ogun State 2020 budget bill) at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, with members of the assembly and top government officials, including the head of civil service and secretary to the state government in attendance.

In implementing the budget, the governor says that his administration will follow its vision of providing a quality government and ensure that he leaves the state better then he met it.

He adds that youths will be accorded priority and public-private partnership in the implementation of the budget.

The n449.9 billion budget bill that the governor presented to the state assembly last December 3, includes the capital expenditure of n271.2 billion, and a recurrent expenditure of n152.7 billion.

You Can Also Read About Buhari Signs 2020 Appropriation Budget Bill

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account