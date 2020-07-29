Ogun So Safe Corps Operatives Docked For Alleged Burglary

Two operatives of Ogun state security outfit, so-safe corps, have appeared before an Abeokuta senior magistrate court, for allegedly burgling offices at the state secretariat complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The accused persons, Sobakin Fatai and Ojo Abiodun were attached to the Ogun state rural access and agricultural marketing project in the complex as a security guard.

The two officers had pleaded not guilty to the four count charges of unlawful breaking, stealing, proffered against them.

The prosecutor, assistant superintendent, Olakunle Sonibare who held the brief of inspector Abolade Bukonla, told the court that the suspects committed the offence last June 11.

The prosecutor, accused the suspects to have unlawfully broke into seven offices and stole seven television sets worth of N385,000.

The senior magistrate, I.O Abudu, in her ruling, granted each of the two suspects bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

The case had been adjourned till august 19 for hearing.

