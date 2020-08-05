Ogun Shelves Covid 19 Test for Ss3 Students in Boarding Facilities

Ogun state government has shelved the mandatory Covid-19 and malaria tests for SSS three students in boarding facilities in public and private Seconday schools

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who reversed the decision on the compulsory tests, however, says the Covid-19 tests is now free for students in public and private schools’ boarding facilities

The governor also directs refund of private schools students who had already paid the controversial N25,000 fee for the Covid-19 and malaria test

He apologized to both the SSS three students of private secondary schools and their parents, for the confusion created by the N25,000 Covid-19 tests, which led to protests on Sunday

The governor explains that the mandatory Covid-19 tests for students in public and private schools is being stepped down because it is no longer feasible

According to Abiodun, testing of 500 public and 5,340 secondary schools students in boarding facilities in the state, is no longer feasible, because the results of the tests may not be ready before they resume today, and even before the take-off of the forthcoming SSSCE examination on august 17

The governor says this is because the two government Covid-19 testing laboratories with capacity of 500 tests daily, is hardly coping with the symptomatic Covid-19 patients

As a result, the governor asks management and parent/teachers associations of private secondary schools to use their discretion in admitting students into boarding facilities

