Ogun Says Woman Declared Dead From Lassa Fever, Still Alive

Ogun State government has clarified that the 29 year old pregnant woman proclaimed dead from Lassa Fever virus in Abeokuta on Saturday is still alive.

Health commissioner, Doctor Tomi Coker, on Sunday confirmed that the woman, Mrs Titilayo Akinsola, is not dead.

On Saturday, federal medical centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, announced that the woman admitted to the hospital’s ante natal ward last Wednesday died Friday night after testing positive to the virus.

But the commissioner, on Sunday, explained that the woman had been transferred from the hospital to the federal specialist hospital at Irrua because of the multi-disciplinary care that the woman requires due to her pregnancy.

The state rapid response squad, according to Coker, has also begun the listing of all who had contact with the woman, including her relatives and hospital staff who managed her.

She said that other cases of viral hemorrhage fever are to be isolated in designated quarantined facilities for barrier nursing until definite diagnosis.

Members of public are advised to immediately report any of such suspected cases to the state epidemiologist on 0818-897-8393 or 0818-897-8392.

Meanwhile, the state government says it has distributed thermometer to people who came into contact with the woman in order to monitor their temperature.

Also according to the commissioner, personal protective equipment have been provided at the designated treatment centre for the virus at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu

In another development, Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, has clarified that the pregnant woman, who tested positive for Lassa Fever Virus, did not die from the virus.

Head of the hospital clinical services, Doctor Fidelis Ojeblenu in a statement on Sunday, said the person who died was diagnosed of dengue fever and not Lassa Fever.

The woman, rather, was diagnosed of Lassa fever, and has been confirmed positive. She has been transferred to the Irrua Federal Teaching Hospital on Saturday for treatment.

The doctor said that the medical centre had taken appropriate measures to contain the spread in the facility.

