Ogun Says It Is Not In A Hurry To Re-Open Schools

Ogun State government says it is not considering the re-opening of schools for now, following the new position of the presidency on schools re-opening.

Until federal government’s new position on Wednesday, the state government said it was fully ready for the re-opening of schools, for the final year students in primary and secondary schools to prepare for their external examination.

The state governor’s special adviser on education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, says the state government had since returned to the drawing board while awaiting a fresh guideline from the federal government.

Soyombo, speaking while appearing on a RockcityFM Programme:’Daybreak Show’ says that before the new federal government’s position, a committee had been set up, headed by deputy governor Noimot Oyedele-Salako, to facilitate the re-opening of schools in the state.

The special adviser, giving an insight into how Covid-19 protocol will be maintained in public schools, says they are considering the return of students back to schools in batches.

Soyombo says they are toying with the idea of shift system of 8 am to 11 am for junior secondary schools, and 12 pm to 4 pm for senior secondary schools daily, to ensure social distancing in schools.

She also says that 952 schools are undergoing renovation across the state, while isolation centres are to be provided in schools, in case of an emergency Covid-19 related issues.

Also, the special adviser says that running water will be provided, as well as infrared thermometers in schools, to measure the temperature of students on arrival at the school premises.

