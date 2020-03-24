Ogun Rolls Out Tougher Measures To Fight Covid-19

Ogun state government has barred members of public from its offices in the state for the time being as parts of measures to contain the Covid-19.

The only people allowed will be those on Covid-19 issues.

The visit restriction is part of tough measures rolled out of a daily meeting, presided over by Governor Dapo Abiodun, to review the Covid-19 situation,.

The new measures, according to the governor’s chief press secretary,Kunle Somorin, , affect government offices, markets, public transport, service providers, religious organizations and other events.

First, the maximum number of people allowed in the same place has been reduced to 20 from 50, while social distancing of five feet must be maintained between people standing or sitting in the same place.

