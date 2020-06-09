Ogun Robber To Die By Hanging Over Operation At Mowe

A 38 year old armed robber, Francis Okonkwo, has been sentenced by an Abeokuta high court to die by hanging for armed robbery at Mowe axis of Ogun State.

The convict committed the offence at Bode Thomas street, olowotedo community, in Mowe in 2015.

Earlier, he had pleaded not guilty to the seven count charges bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery filed against him.

According to the principal state counsel, Akinola Owolabi, the convict along with others at large, broke into the apartments of six residents in Olowotedo community in Mowe.

The convict and members of his gang, according to the prosecutor, carted away eleven mobile phones, gold wrist watch, gold wedding rings, one laptop, a camera and a total sum of 173,000 naira from two of their victims during the robbery operation.

The prosecutor added that the convict was arrested with one Igwe Egede who later died while receiving treatment at FMC, Idi Aba in abeokuta, due to a severe beating he received from members of the community.

One of the victims, Isiaka Durosimi, during the trial session, told the court that the convict cut him with a cutlass on his left leg while he was struggling with the robbers when one of the guns used for the robbery operation fell to the ground.

Justice Patricia Oduniyi, in her judgement, ruled that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt as seventeen live catridges, one locally made barrel and pistol gun were recovered from the convict.

Justice Oduniyi thereby found him guilty and sentenced him to die by hanging.

