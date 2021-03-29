Ogun Retains Second Place On Covid Vaccination Chart

Ogun State has retained its second place on the Covid vaccination chart, as more than 500,000 persons received Covid 19 vaccine jab, nationwide as at last Sunday

Lagos state, according to the National Primary Helathcare Development Agency, still tops the list with 110,492 persons vaccinated so far

Ogun came second with 47,507 vaccinated

Trailing both Lagos and Ogun are Kaduna with 38 thousand and 63 vaccinated, Bauchi (32,482), Katsina (28,918), Kwara (26,473), Jigawa (23 thousand and 89), Kano (18,951), Abuja (18 thousand and 80), as well as 13,368 in Ondo state Nigeria took delivery of 3.9 million doses of Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine last March 2, as the first batch of Covid 19 vaccine expected

