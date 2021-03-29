Ogun Retains Second Place On Covid Vaccination Chart

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , ECONOMY, POLITICS, 0

Ogun State has retained its second place on the Covid vaccination chart, as more than 500,000 persons received Covid 19 vaccine jab, nationwide as at last Sunday

Lagos state, according to the National Primary Helathcare Development Agency, still tops the list with 110,492 persons vaccinated so far

Ogun came second with 47,507 vaccinated

Trailing both Lagos and Ogun are Kaduna with 38 thousand and 63 vaccinated, Bauchi (32,482), Katsina (28,918), Kwara (26,473), Jigawa (23 thousand and 89), Kano (18,951), Abuja (18 thousand and 80), as well as 13,368 in Ondo state Nigeria took delivery of 3.9 million doses of Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine last March 2, as the first batch of Covid 19 vaccine expected

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Another Covid 19 Death Recorded In Ogun

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

March 2021
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account