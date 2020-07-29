Ogun Residents Asked To Brace For More Flooding

The massive flooding experienced in Abeokuta and other parts of Ogun State, recently, is to continue for the next four months, according to the Nigerian hydrological service agency.

The agency’s director general, engineer Clement Nze, addressing a news conference in Abuja, says the flooding will persists in Ogunstate as well as in Lagos State, until the end of November this year.

Nze attributes the flooding in Abeokuta, to the water spill from the Oyan River dam operated by the Ogun – Osun River basin authority.

The director general speaking on an update on the 2020 rain Forecast, ask Nigerians to be ready for more flooding between mid-august and September.

He predicted that 102 local government areas in 28 states may be affected by the massive flooding, along with 275 other local government areas.

