Ogun Records Two Covid Deaths In Three Days

Covid-19

Two new Covid 19 deaths recorded in Ogun State, raising the state’s death toll from the pandemic to 45

The fresh death, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), was recorded between last Friday and Sunday

The deaths increased to three within a week, after the one posted last January 30

Within the last 72 hours, 80 new confirmed cases had been posted in thirteen local government areas of the state

Ewekoro has the highest number of twelve cases, followed by Sagamu (13), Obafemi Owode (8), Ijebu North east (11), Abeokuta South (10), and five each in Abeokuta North, Remo North,  and Ijebu East local government areas

Other new cases within the period, included six in Odeda local government area, two in Ikenne, as well as one in Odogbolu, Ado Odo and Ifo local government area With the new infections on Friday,  Saturday and Sunday, the state had recorded a total of 3,578 confirmed cases so far, out of which three thousand and 123 had been treated and discharged

