Ogun Records Low Covid-19 Patients, Deaths

Covid-19

The number of Covid-19 patients in Ogun State is dropping sharply in the past weeks.

The trend has been attributed to the successful management of more Covid-19 patients who are receiving treatment in their homes or at the state government’s isolation centres.

Statistics sourced by Rockcity Fm shows that the number of Covid-19 patients in the state, receiving treatment, dropped from 210 last august 2 to 184 as at last Tuesday despite the rise in the number of confirmed cases.

Such a sharp drop, according to investigations, is due to the discharge of 212 Covid-19 patients within the period in review.

Also, only two Covid-19 patients died during the 21 day period.

Within the period, Ogun state’s total confirmed cases rose from 1,469 to 1631 resulting in the state moving from the tenth position, on the national Covid-19 table, to eleventh and back to the tenth position on Tuesday.

The state Covid-19 task force, according to the state health commissioner, Doctor Tomi Coker, is decentralizing testing for the virus to cope with its community spread.

At the moment, the laboratory is used to analyse the samples of those tested for the virus, at the Olabisi Onabanjo university hospital, Sagamu, has been shut after some of the staff in the department tested positive for the virus.

This left the one at the Mitros Hospital, Abeokuta, as the only functioning molecular laboratory in the state.

