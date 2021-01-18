Ogun Records Another Covid 19 Death, The Fourth In A Month

Another Covid 19 patient has died in Ogun state, increasing the state’s death toll from the virus to 37

The fresh death was recorded on Saturday, according to Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC)

It is the fourth death of Covid 19 patient in the state since December 19, 2020, when the state’s death toll from the virus was 33

Also on Saturday, the state posted 49 new infections, with 20 of them recorded in Abeokuta south local government area, according to data sourced from the emergency centre of Ogun state Covid 19 task force

Seventeen of the new cases were recorded in Sagamu, as well as one each in Yewa South and Ewekoro local government areas

On the same day, the number of people receiving treatment for the virus in their various homes rose to 263, 12 at isolation centre in Sagamu and six at federal medical centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta Twenty Covid patients were also recorded on Saturday, raising to 2,464 patients so far treated for the virus and discharged out of 2,831 total cases so far recorded in the state

