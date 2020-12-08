Ogun Records 21 New Covid-19 Cases In Two Days

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , HEALTH, 0

Ogun State has recorded 21 new confirmed cases of covid-19 infections between Saturday and Sunday

The new infections have raised the state’s total cases of confirmed Covid-19 infections to 2,258

Ten out of the 21 new cases were detected in the Sagamu local government area, followed by Ikenne with four and two in Ijebu ode

One case each was also recorded in Obafemi, Ijebu East and Ijebu North local government areas

As at last Sunday, 117 Covid-19 patients were being managed at their various homes and other seven at the isolation centre of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu But 2,058 other Covid-19 patients have been successfully managed of the virus and discharged as at Sunday.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Covid 19 Patients Die In Pakistan Due To Oxygen Shortage

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

December 2020
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account