Ogun Records 21 New Covid-19 Cases In Two Days

Ogun State has recorded 21 new confirmed cases of covid-19 infections between Saturday and Sunday

The new infections have raised the state’s total cases of confirmed Covid-19 infections to 2,258

Ten out of the 21 new cases were detected in the Sagamu local government area, followed by Ikenne with four and two in Ijebu ode

One case each was also recorded in Obafemi, Ijebu East and Ijebu North local government areas

As at last Sunday, 117 Covid-19 patients were being managed at their various homes and other seven at the isolation centre of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu But 2,058 other Covid-19 patients have been successfully managed of the virus and discharged as at Sunday.

