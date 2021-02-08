Ogun Reads Riot Act To NURTW

Ogun State government has read a riot act to members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), planning to return to the public motor parks and garages in the state

It orders NURTW leaders and members to stay away from the garages to avoid arrest by security agencies

Information and Strategy Commissioner, Alhaji Abduwaheed Odusile in a statement says the suspension on the activities of NURTW in the state by the State House of Assembly in June 2020, has not been lifted

Odusile says the state government has an intelligence report from security agencies that NURTW had finalized plans to resume the collection of dues and revenue today, on its behalf at the motor garages

Security agencies, according to the state government, had been given a firm order to arrest and prosecute any staff of NURTW, or any group or associations not approved to collect any due on its behalf at the garages and parks The state government warns that anyone or group caught doing so will be testing its resolve to maintain peace and security in the state

