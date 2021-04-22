Ogun Plans BRT And In Talks With Nrc On Rail Project

Ogun State government plans to introduce Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) in Mowe-Ibafo axis on Lagos-Sagamu Interchange portion of Lagos-Ibadan expresway

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this known during the presentation of reports by committee on transportation set up by the state government at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta

The governor also says that his admnistration is in talk with the nigerian railway corporation to use the end of its rail track for the development of the state

By next week, the governor also says that the reconstruction of Agbara-Atan-Lusada road will be flag off to solve the logistic problems of Nigeria’s industrial hub in the area

The road project, according to the governor, will be completed in 14 months\\\

Meanwhile, the UK prosperity fund during the presentation has pledged technical assistance to the Ogun State government in providing efficient and sustinable pulic transport system

Head of the fund in Nigeria, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Martha Bostok, says the technical assistance that will build the capacity of transport ministry and other relevant agencies in the state on good transport policy, will be provided through future cities Nigeria

The proposed policy, according to her, must be backed by legislation to advertise the state and attract more investors

Doctor george who represents future cities Nigeria calls for the establishment of a transport authority to replace the existing public transport system

According to Banjo, Abeokuta requires modern transport system to cope with the population of Abeokuta, which is projected to incrase to about 2.5 million within the next 15 years

YOU CAN ALSO READ: BRT buses transport over 60m passengers in 2 years

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter