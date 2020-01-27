Ogun Pilgrims Begin 2019 Hajj Refund

Ogun State Muslim pilgrims welfare board has asked pilgrims who performed the 2019 holy pilgrimage to Makkah and Medinah in Saudi Arabia, to come for the refund of fees paid for some unrendered services to them during the hajj exercise

The refund, according to the board will begin, as from Tuesday.

Executive secretary of the board, Alhaji Abdul Hakeem Tunji Kalejaiye in a statement, asks them to visit the board’s secretariat at Oke-Mosan,Abeokuta, daily between 10am and 2:pm for the collection of the refunds.

Saudi Arabian authority, according to the board, has made provision for the refund to pilgrims, through the national hajj commission of Nigeria

The pilgrims board asks the pilgrims to bring along their payment receipts and international passports to serve as means of identification for them to collect the refund,

It warns that collection by proxy will not be allowed, adding that pilgrims should comport themselves during the exercise.

