Ogun PDP Initiates Fresh Moves To Unite Factions

Ogun State PDP has initiated fresh moves to unite its two factions, after the disastrous outing of the party in the last July 24 local government poll in the state

Initiating the fresh reconciliation is the state executive committee led by Sikirulahi Ogundele, who belongs to the Adebutu faction

The fresh dispute in the party forced the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) to issue the state PDP nomination forms to candidates belonging to Kashamu faction

The sidelining of the Ogundele faction regarded as the mainstream PDP, is blamed for the massive sweeping of the local government poll by the ruling APC

But Ogundele told a Rockcity FM correspondent, Tobi Ojeleye, that PDP is now determined to reconcile aggrieved members to overcome obstacles which could prevent it from reclaiming the governorship seat in 2023

Ogundele said he is optimistic that the fresh moves will lead to a genuine reconciliation of chieftains who are aggrieved, to work for the party

According to him, Chief Leke Shittu who collected the state PDP nomination forms for the council poll is a member of the party, adding that in a political party, leaders are bound to disagree and agree.

