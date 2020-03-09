Ogun PDP Faction Holds Congress In Defiance Of Court’s Order

The Bayo Dayo faction of Ogun State PDP has held congresses of the party in defiance of a federal high court’s order, thereby deepening PDP leadership crisis in the state.

The congress which kicked off on Saturday at the ward level took place in several parts of the state.

A federal high court last week had stopped the conduct of the PDP congress in the state until the determination of suit filed by the national working committee of the party.

The partial congress took place mostly in wards in the Ogun East senatorial districts.

The congress held in a few wards in the Ogun central and west senatorial districts.

The exercise was also not supervised by the independent national electoral commission (INEC).

Chariman of the Bayo Dayo faction, Chief Adebayo Dayo speaking with RockcityFm news after the conduct of the ward congresses, says the court order did not stop the holding of the congress by his faction.

The court’s order, according to him, only directed both the PDP national working committee and his state executive committee to allow the status quo to remain

He explains that the various judgements by the federal high courts, appeal courts and Supreme Court empowered his faction to hold congress at ward, local government and state levels

Dayo says that his faction had written a letter to the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus last February 19, notifying the party of the decision of his state committee to conduct congress in the state to elect new members of executive committee

The chairman had been having a running battle with other members of his faction’s working committee, including state secretary ,Alhaji Semiu Sodipo who had pledged their loyalty to the national secretariat of PDP..

