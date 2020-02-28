Ogun PDP Crisis Not Yet Over, As Kasamu Faction Sacks Sodipo

The leadership crisis rocking the Ogun State PDP, is not over, as the factional chairman of the party, Chief Adebayo Dayo, announces the suspension of the secretary, Alhaji Semiu Sodipo.

Bayo Dayo accuses the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, of profiting from the crisis in Ogun State PDP.

Sodipo and nine other members of the Adebayo Dayo led state executive committee had on Wednesday attended a reconciliatory meeting with the rival faction led by Honourable Ladipupo Adebutu and national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus at PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

Sodipo and the Bayo Dayo faction’s deputy chairman, Alhaji Adeboye Adesina, speaking with RockcityFm after the meeting, had disassociated themselves from a letter written by Adebayo Dayo to the PDP national secretariat, which was published last February 19 on the forthcoming congress in the state.

They pledged to work with the Adebutu faction recognized by the PDP national secretariat to unite the party in the state, ahead of the forthcoming congress in the state.

But Dayo addressing newsmen at PDP state secretariat in Abeokuta on Thursday, claimed that Sodipo had been suspended for anti-party activities.

He announces the faction’s former legal adviser, Mrs Abimbola Lanre-Balogun to replace Sodipo as the secretary, adding that others who attended the Wednesday meeting had resigned as members of the faction’s executive committee.

He accuses Adebutu of using money to hijack the party structure ahead of the state congress in March, insisting that his state executive committee will conduct the congress as it is empowered by PDP constitution, and hand over to a new executive committee, after the expiration of the existing committee tenure on May 9.

