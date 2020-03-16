Ogun Pays UBEC Counterpart Fund For 2014-2017

Ogun state government says it has paid its counterpart funding for the 2014-2017 intervention programme of the universal basic education commission (UBEC)

The payment is to facilitate the take-off of the construction and rehabilitation of blocks of classrooms in the state’s public primary and junior secondary schools

Chairman of SUBEB, Olalekan Kuyeogun, says the agency had carried out a bidding exercise to ensure a due process before the final list of contractors qualified for the projects to be executed under the intervention programme

The SUBEB contracts, according to him, include the construction of new blocks of classrooms, Modern toilets, early child care development education, as well as renovation of classrooms

Other projects to be handled under the programme, are supply and installation of e-libraries and computer rooms

 

