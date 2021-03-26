Ogun Pays N500m To Begin Clearance Of N68bn Gratuity Arrears

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , ECONOMY, NEWS, POLITICS, 0
Abiodun Says He’ll Not Witch hunt Anybody

Ogun State government has kick-started the gradual clearance of the backlog of gratuities of retired civil servants on its payroll

The unpaid gratuities for the past six years, is estimated at over N60 billion

Governor Dapo Abiodun handed over cheques totalling N500 million to the retired civil servants at a ceremony held at the cultural centre, Kuto, Abeokuta

The payment of the N500 million, is part of the agreement that the Abiodun Administration signed with the organized labour last September, to end strike by the state’s civil servants

According to the agreement, the state government agreed to pay N500 million quarterly as from last February to clear the arrears of gratuities

The governor apologised to the retired workers on behalf of the Daniel and Amosun administrations for the backlog of gratuities, which the organized labour put at N68 billion

Abiodun calls the retired civil servants as an embodiment of wisdom which no responsible government should not take for granted He also commends the top officials of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners for their understanding.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Ogun Pays UBEC Counterpart Fund For 2014-2017

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

March 2021
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account