Ogun Pays N500m To Begin Clearance Of N68bn Gratuity Arrears

Ogun State government has kick-started the gradual clearance of the backlog of gratuities of retired civil servants on its payroll

The unpaid gratuities for the past six years, is estimated at over N60 billion

Governor Dapo Abiodun handed over cheques totalling N500 million to the retired civil servants at a ceremony held at the cultural centre, Kuto, Abeokuta

The payment of the N500 million, is part of the agreement that the Abiodun Administration signed with the organized labour last September, to end strike by the state’s civil servants

According to the agreement, the state government agreed to pay N500 million quarterly as from last February to clear the arrears of gratuities

The governor apologised to the retired workers on behalf of the Daniel and Amosun administrations for the backlog of gratuities, which the organized labour put at N68 billion

Abiodun calls the retired civil servants as an embodiment of wisdom which no responsible government should not take for granted He also commends the top officials of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners for their understanding.

