Ogun Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Pregnating Daughter

A 44-year-old pastor of Christ Apostolic Church, Oluwafemi Oyebola, has been arrested in Owode Egbado in Ogun State, for allegedly raping his daughter.

The daughter told the police that she got pregnant three times for her father, who allegedly took her to a nurse, who aborted the pregnancies.

She says that after the third abortion, her father did family planning for her, so she will not be pregnant again.

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi says that pastor Oyebola of Cac Ogo Oluwa parish started having carnal knowledge of his daughter at the age of 19 after his wife died in 2015.

The daughter, according to Oyeyemi, later ran away from home to a non-governmental organization, which took her to lodge her complains against her father at the Owode Egbado Police Division.

He says that the pastor after his arrest, during interrogation allegedly admitted raping his daughter.

The state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the command for further investigation.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter