Ogun State government has ordered contractors handling most of the road projects left uncompleted by the Amosun administration to site and complete them
The projects had been grounded by Abiodun administration, over its investigation of the contracts awarded by the Amosun administration on the projects, and the scope of work done by the contractors
Works and infrastructure commissioner, Ade Akinsanya, says that Abiodun administration had released funds to the contractors to resume work on the projects immediately and complete them
Akinsanya spoke on the projects while undertaking an inspection of some of the projects in Abeokuta, where contractors had resumed work
Contractors are already laying asphalt on the Kuto and Mokola flyover bridges, as well as Panseke road project
Project engineer of china civil engineering construction corporation, Savel Zhao, confirms the release of fund by the state government for the completion of the projects
He did not explain whether the fund covers other uncompleted projects.