Amosun Projects

Ogun State government has ordered contractors handling most of the road projects left uncompleted by the Amosun administration to site and complete them

The projects had been grounded by Abiodun administration, over its investigation of the contracts awarded by the Amosun administration on the projects, and the scope of work done by the contractors

Works and infrastructure commissioner, Ade Akinsanya, says that Abiodun administration had released funds to the contractors to resume work on the projects immediately and complete them

Akinsanya spoke on the projects while undertaking an inspection of some of the projects in Abeokuta, where contractors had resumed work

Contractors are already laying asphalt on the Kuto and Mokola flyover bridges, as well as Panseke road project

Project engineer of china civil engineering construction corporation, Savel Zhao, confirms the release of fund by the state government for the completion of the projects

He did not explain whether the fund covers other uncompleted projects.

 

