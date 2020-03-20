Ogun Orders Closure Of Schools

Ogun state government has ordered an indefinite closure of all schools in the state to contain the spread of covid-19 in the state.

The closure is to take effect as from after the school hours on Friday.

Parents and guardians who have children or wards in the schools’ boarding to evacuate them at end of school hours on Friday to their respective homes.

The state government in a release by the state governor’s chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, assures that the closure will be reviewed at regular intervals in response to the development situation on covid-19.

The directive is a follow-up to Wednesday’s ban on gathering of fifty or more people in the same place.

Schools had already been closed in Lagos and Kwara States, as well as in North West and north central region.

Governor Dapo Abiodun calls for understanding of parents and school owners to fully comply with the directive, and to offer useful information on the disease.

Members of the public are directed to report suspected cases of covid-19 at the nearest primary healthcare centres or call emergency operations centre on covid-19 on 081-8892-8392 or 081-8897-8392.

Meanwhile high courts in Ogun State have been directed to handle only urgent and criminal matters, as part of measures to prevent the spread of cdvid-19 to the state.

Also, magistrate courts are directed to handle only fresh criminal cases for the moment.

The state chief judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, issues the directive in a statement by the high court’s deputy chief registrar, Martins Akinyemi.

She says the directive which is in line with the banning of a large gathering of people will remain until further notice.

The chief judge, says only parties to the cases to be handled by the courts will be allowed into the courts during the period.

READ ALSO]Ogun Directs LGS To Enact Sanitation Bye Laws

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter