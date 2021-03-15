Ogun Opts For PPP In Running The 250 Bed Mega Hospital Project

Ogun State government is still considering what to do with the 250 bed hospital project, inherited from the Amosun administration, more than 20 months after Abiodun administration assumed office

The N7 billion mega hospital project at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, was nearing completion when the tenure of Amosun administration expired on may 29, 2019

Consultants are at the moment evaluating the hospital project to determine the feasibility of the mega hospital project

Health commissioner, Doctor Tomi Coker, says the consultants are studying the hospital project to decide how it could be run

Coker, who spoke on the project while appearing on a Rockcity FM programme: ‘Daybreak Show’ says the Abiodun administration is exploring options for managing the hospital project

Doctor Tomi Coker speaking on the 250 bed hospital project on Rockcity FM programme: ‘Daybreak Show’

The commissioner says the state government will know what to do with the hospital, after receiving the reports of the consultants in two months time

According to the commissioner, managing the hospital project has posed a major challenge because it will create a financial burden for the state government

She, however, explains that Abiodun administration is considering public private partnership (PPP) to run the hospital, instead of concessioning it hundred per cent

The hospital project had been a bone of contention between Abiodun and Amosun administrations, over its cost

Whereas the contractor handling the project claimed it was awarded to it for N7 billion, the Abiodun Administration had insisted that N5 billion is on paper, and that the work done so far on the project is below N5 billion

The dispute over the cost of the project scared away investors who showed interest in the hospital in 2019 and 2020

