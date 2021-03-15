Ogun Opts For PPP In Running The 250 Bed Mega Hospital Project

Ogun State government is still considering what to do with the 250 bed hospital project, inherited from the Amosun administration, more than 20 months after Abiodun administration assumed office
The N7 billion mega hospital project at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, was nearing completion when the tenure of Amosun administration expired on may 29, 2019
Consultants are at the moment evaluating the hospital project to determine the feasibility of the mega hospital project
Health commissioner, Doctor Tomi Coker, says the consultants are studying the hospital project to decide how it could be run
Coker, who spoke on the project while appearing on a Rockcity FM programme: ‘Daybreak Show’ says the Abiodun administration is exploring options for managing the hospital project
The commissioner says the state government will know what to do with the hospital, after receiving the reports of the consultants in two months time
According to the commissioner, managing the hospital project has posed a major challenge because it will create a financial burden for the state government
She, however, explains that Abiodun administration is considering public private partnership (PPP) to run the hospital, instead of concessioning it hundred per cent
The hospital project had been a bone of contention between Abiodun and Amosun administrations, over its cost
Whereas the contractor handling the project claimed it was awarded to it for N7 billion, the Abiodun Administration had insisted that N5 billion is on paper, and that the work done so far on the project is below N5 billion
The dispute over the cost of the project scared away investors who showed interest in the hospital in 2019 and 2020
YOU CAN ALSO READ: NMA Wants More Doctors In Ogun Public Hospitals