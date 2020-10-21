Ogun Okada Operators Protest Rise in Sticker Rate

Hundreds of commercial motorcyclists have staged a protest in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, against an increase in the rate of union stickers they are being asked to pay.

The motorcyclists armed with cutlasses, axes and other dangerous weapons marched through major streets in the city.

They also clashed with some officials of the motorcycle transport unions, during which some of them were injured.

The bone of contention is a yearly ticket issued by each of the three major unions to each of them at N6,000 yearly.

They also demand a cut in the ticket fare being charged by the unions.

The motorcyclists say they could no longer afford the sticker and the high rate of the daily ticket.

