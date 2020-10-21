Ogun Okada Operators Protest Rise in Sticker Rate

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, 0
Ogun Okada Operators Protest Rise in Sticker Rate

Hundreds of commercial motorcyclists have staged a protest in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, against an increase in the rate of union stickers they are being asked to pay.

The motorcyclists armed with cutlasses, axes and other dangerous weapons marched through major streets in the city.

They also clashed with some officials of the motorcycle transport unions, during which some of them were injured.

The bone of contention is a yearly ticket issued by each of the three major unions to each of them at N6,000 yearly.

They also demand a cut in the ticket fare being charged by the unions.

The motorcyclists say they could no longer afford the sticker and the high rate of the daily ticket.

You can also read Adeboye Leads Protests Against Insecurity, Killings

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

October 2020
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account