Ogun Lockdown Shifted From Monday Midnight To Friday

The Lockdown In Ogun State For Covid- 19, Scheduled To Start Monday Midnight, Has Been Shifted To Friday, April 3.

The Presidency Has Approved The Shift In The Take-Off Date Earlier Announced By President Buhari On Sunday.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, Who Made This Known While Launching A 128 Bed Isolation Centre In Ikenne, Says He Made A Request To The Presidency, Immediately After Buhari’S Broadcast, That Ogun State Was Ill Prepared For The Lockdown.

The State Government, According To Him, Will Use The Period To Stockpile Food Items For Distribution Across The State Targetting The Vulnerable And Poor People In The State.

He Also Says That His Administration Is Considering Giving Hand-Outs To Different Groups Of People To Survive The Lockdown Period.

For Public Servants, The Governor Says They Will, As From Monday, Work From Their Various Homes And Not Once A Week As He Earlier Ordered.

He Added That Pharmacists In The State Hospital Management Board Have Produced 100,000 Bottles Of High Quality Hand Sanitizers To Be Distributed Free Of Charge Across The State..

