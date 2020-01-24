Ogun LG Service Moved Top Officials To Councils

There has been major deployment of top officials in the Ogun State local government service, to the 37 local council development areas (LCDAS)

Unlike the 20 local governments, the 37 LCDAS have no caretaker committee to run their affairs until they have elected officials

Heads of local government administrations in-charge of the LCDAS had been redeployed to the state’s 20 local governments as directors, to head various departments at the councils’ headquarters.

The redeployment, follows the formal take over by the five- member transition committee in each of the 20 local governments last Monday, after their inauguration by Governor Dapo Abiodun on January 17 in Abeokuta

There is still a high level of uncertainty over the fate of the LCDAS created by the Amosun Administration

The Abiodun Administration which inherited them is yet to announce whether it will retain the LCDAS or not.

