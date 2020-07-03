Ogun Land Grabbers: Armed members of a land-grabbing syndicate in Ogun state have been arrested in Ogun while raiding a building site in Ota.

Three of the armed gang members were arrested by operatives of the special anti-robbery squad, while others are now on the run.

The state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson had ordered a manhunt for the fleeing land grabbers, especially their leader, joseph Ayodele.

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement named those arrested during the operation as Rufai Abdul-Kareem, Tobi Ajayi, and Wasiu Oladipupo.

He says that the suspects along with seven others riding on motorcycles invaded a building site at Owolabi estate in Ota, and started firing gunshots at workers on site.

Some of the workers, according to him, sustained various degree of injuries.

He lists items recovered from them as including a locally single barrel pistol and two expended cartridges.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter