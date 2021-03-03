Ogun Initiates Impeachment Process Against Deputy Speaker

Ogun State house of assembly has initiated an impeachment process against its deputy speaker, Dare Kadiri

The house on Tuesday, constituted a five member committee to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him by 22 out of 26 members of the house

The committee headed by the majority leader, Sheriff Yusuf, has Abdul Oladunjoye, Bolanle Ayeni, Adeyemi Ademuyiwa and Modupe Mujota as members

The deputy speaker had been directed by the house to step aside from the house plenary until the conclusion of the investigations against him The speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, who unveiled the committee, gave it 72 hours to report back its findings back to the house

