Ogun Inaugurates Intervention Force To Secure Yewa Axis

Ogun State government has inaugurated a joint security intervention squad to protect areas prone to attacks by herders in the Ogun West and Ogun East parts of the state

Personnel of the intervention squad are drawn from the Army, Police, Department of Security Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

Governor Dapo Abiodun, inaugurated the intervention force in Abeokuta, with ten operational vehicles and twenty motorcycles

According to the governor, the patrol vehicles are equipped with communication gadgets for effective patrol of the affected communities

The governor says the squad will deploy immediately to areas affected by farmers-herders’ clashes in Imeko Afon, Yewa North and Yewa South local government areas

Abiodun, handing over the security equipment to the state deputy commissioner of police (operation), Ahmed Abdullahi, directs them to flush out criminal elements terrorizing the areas

The Amotekun Corps, according to the governor, will soon be deployed to join the intervention squad in securing the axis from killer herders’ attacks

